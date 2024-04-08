JLL Arranges $185M in Financing for Midtown East Condo Tower

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged $185 million in condo inventory financing for Monogram, a 181-unit tower located at 135 E. 47th St. in Manhattan’s Midtown East neighborhood. Monogram consists of studio, one- and two-bedroom condos, four penthouses, 9,200 square feet of amenity space, including a 3,500-square-foot rooftop lounge, and 2,435 square feet of commercial space. Scott Aiese led the JLL team that arranged the financing through New York-based Kriss Capital on behalf of the borrower, Navigation Capital Partners.