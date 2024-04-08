Monday, April 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
135-E.-47th-St.-Manhattan
The condo building at 135 E. 47th St. in Manhattan totals 181 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats, as well as four penthouses.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

JLL Arranges $185M in Financing for Midtown East Condo Tower

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged $185 million in condo inventory financing for Monogram, a 181-unit tower located at 135 E. 47th St. in Manhattan’s Midtown East neighborhood. Monogram consists of studio, one- and two-bedroom condos, four penthouses, 9,200 square feet of amenity space, including a 3,500-square-foot rooftop lounge, and 2,435 square feet of commercial space. Scott Aiese led the JLL team that arranged the financing through New York-based Kriss Capital on behalf of the borrower, Navigation Capital Partners.

You may also like

The Multifamily Group Negotiates Sale of 63-Unit Apartment...

Cell Signaling Technology Buys 50-Acre Site in Metro...

Beacon Communities Completes Renovation of 285-Unit Affordable Housing...

NEPCG Negotiates $8.4M Sale of Metro Boston Apartment...

Stark Office Suites Signs 23,538 SF Office Lease...

Orion Investment Brokers $41M Sale of Urban 357...

Interra Realty Arranges Sales of Three Apartment Buildings...

Subto Fund Acquires 21-Unit Coronado Vistas Apartment Building...

CBRE Negotiates $2.5M Acquisition of Multifamily Property in...