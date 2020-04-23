REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $19.3M Sale of Industrial Property in Winchester, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

holton

The industrial property at 45 Holton St. features 26-foot clear heights.

BOSTONJLL has arranged the $19.3 million sale of 45 Holton Street, a 180,000-square-foot industrial warehouse in the northwestern suburb of Boston of Winchester. The building features 26-foot clear heights, 33 loading docks, two drive-in doors and roughly 18,000 square feet office space, as well as convenient access to Interstates 95 and 93 and State Route 3. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to Tighe Logistics Group and Archive America. Matt Sherry and Jamey Lipscomb led a JLL team that represented the seller, JG Holt Ltd. Partnership, in the transaction. Brett Paulsrud and Sam Campbell led the JLL debt placement team that arranged $13.3 million in acquisition financing through Harbor One Bank for the buyer, a partnership between Boston-based firms Bain Capital Real Estate and Oliver Street Capital.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
Apr
29
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business