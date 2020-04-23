JLL Arranges $19.3M Sale of Industrial Property in Winchester, Massachusetts

The industrial property at 45 Holton St. features 26-foot clear heights.

BOSTON — JLL has arranged the $19.3 million sale of 45 Holton Street, a 180,000-square-foot industrial warehouse in the northwestern suburb of Boston of Winchester. The building features 26-foot clear heights, 33 loading docks, two drive-in doors and roughly 18,000 square feet office space, as well as convenient access to Interstates 95 and 93 and State Route 3. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to Tighe Logistics Group and Archive America. Matt Sherry and Jamey Lipscomb led a JLL team that represented the seller, JG Holt Ltd. Partnership, in the transaction. Brett Paulsrud and Sam Campbell led the JLL debt placement team that arranged $13.3 million in acquisition financing through Harbor One Bank for the buyer, a partnership between Boston-based firms Bain Capital Real Estate and Oliver Street Capital.