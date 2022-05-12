JLL Arranges $19.5M Acquisition Financing for Metro D.C. Affordable Housing Community

LEXINGTON PARK, MD. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $19.5 million acquisition loan for River Bay Townhomes, a 173-unit affordable housing community in Lexington Park. JLL arranged the floating-rate loan through Sound Point Capital Management on behalf of the borrower, Linden Property Group. Developed using Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) in 2004 and 2005, River Bay Townhomes consists of three-bedroom, two-bath units an average square footage of 1,291, making them some of the largest units available in metropolitan Washington, D.C., according to JLL. Of the 173 units, 155 units are set aside for tenants who make no more than 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Situated at 48100 Baywoods Drive, the property is located within St. Mary’s County in southern Maryland at the confluence of the Chesapeake Bay, the Potomac River and the Patuxent River. The area includes multiple military bases and defense contractors, St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the University of Southern Maryland.