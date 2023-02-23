REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $19.5M Acquisition Loan for Northern New Jersey Industrial Building

CARLSTADT, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $19.5 million acquisition loan for a 109,775-square-foot warehouse and distribution building in the Northern New Jersey community of Carlstadt. The facility at 305 Veterans Blvd. sits on 3.5 acres and features a clear height of 22 feet, six dock-high doors, one drive-in door and 78 parking spaces. Michael Klein, Max Custer and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through TriState Capital Bank on behalf of the borrower, Penwood Real Estate Investment Management. The current tenant is in the process of vacating the property, and JLL has also been retained for leasing services.





