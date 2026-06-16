Tuesday, June 16, 2026
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IndustrialLoansNew YorkNortheast

JLL Arranges $19.5M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Building in Westchester County

by Taylor Williams

CROTON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. — JLL has arranged a $19.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 118,991-square-foot industrial building in Croton-on-Hudson, located north of New York City in Westchester County. The single-tenant building at 1 Half Moon Bay Drive, which was fully leased at the time of the loan closing, was purpose-built for tire distribution in 1995 and features a clear height of 29 feet, 10 dock doors and two drive-in doors. Jillian Mariutti led the JLL team that placed the loan with Webster Bank on behalf of the owner, a partnership between Monday Properties and KPR Centers.

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