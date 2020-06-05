JLL Arranges $19.6M Sale of Distribution Facility Near Port of Savannah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

PORT WENTWORTH, GA. — JLL has arranged the $19.6 million sale of a 281,467-square-foot distribution center in Port Wentworth. The property is situated at 110 Little Hearst Parkway, within Savannah River International Trade Park and six miles from the Port of Savannah. The asset was delivered in 2019. Patrick Nally, Trent Agnew, Matt Wirth, Britton Burdette, Dennis Mitchell and Pete Pittroff of JLL represented the buyer, Exeter Property Group, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.