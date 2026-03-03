JLL Arranges $190M Sale of Multifamily Property in Farmingville, New York

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. — JLL has arranged the $190 million sale of The Arboretum, a 292-unit, newly constructed multifamily property in Farmingville, located on Long Island. The site spans 62 acres, and the development features a mix of single-family homes and garden-style apartments. Residences come in two- and three-bedroom floor plans and have an average size of 1,682 square feet, with 30 units reserved for workforce housing. The amenity package comprises a fitness center with a yoga room, pool and cabana area, clubhouse with an entertainment kitchen, courts for tennis, pickleball and bocce ball, a putting green, playground, dog run and a business center with conference rooms. Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, Rob Hinckley and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the seller, BRP Cos., in the transaction. The buyer was an affiliate of The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos.