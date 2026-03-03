Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Arboretum-Farmingville-New-York
The Arboretum, a 292-unit multifamily property in Farmingville, New York, includes 50 detached, cottage-style homes, accounting for roughly 17 percent of the unit mix.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

JLL Arranges $190M Sale of Multifamily Property in Farmingville, New York

by Taylor Williams

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. — JLL has arranged the $190 million sale of The Arboretum, a 292-unit, newly constructed multifamily property in Farmingville, located on Long Island. The site spans 62 acres, and the development features a mix of single-family homes and garden-style apartments. Residences come in two- and three-bedroom floor plans and have an average size of 1,682 square feet, with 30 units reserved for workforce housing. The amenity package comprises a fitness center with a yoga room, pool and cabana area, clubhouse with an entertainment kitchen, courts for tennis, pickleball and bocce ball, a putting green, playground, dog run and a business center with conference rooms. Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, Rob Hinckley and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the seller, BRP Cos., in the transaction. The buyer was an affiliate of The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos.

You may also like

WPT Capital Acquires 603,092 SF Industrial Property in...

HVPG Buys Two Affordable Housing Properties in Boston,...

Amiee Lynn Inc. Signs 29,000 SF Office Lease...

United Properties Breaks Ground on 154-Unit Active Adult...

St. Regis Properties Sells Idora Apartments in Oakland,...

Colliers Arranges $10.2M Sale of Wright Group Building...

LeClaire-Schlosser Group Brokers Sale of 63,345 SF Self-Storage...

SparrowHawk Acquires 764,735 SF Warehouse in Edgerton, Kansas

Lockwood Cos. Opens 295-Unit Affordable Housing Community Near...