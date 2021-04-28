JLL Arranges $197M Refinancing for 10-Property Portfolio of Shopping Centers

The portfolio is approximately 97 percent leased overall and includes grocery and pharmacy neighborhood centers anchored by Trader Joe’s, Giant, Safeway, Ralph’s, Albertson’s, Mariano’s, Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid.

ORLANDO, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $197 million in senior debt for the refinancing of a 10-property retail portfolio totaling over 1 million square feet located in the Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle metros.

Tarik Bateh, Greg Brown, Bruce Ganong, Keith Largay, Chris Hew and Drew Heitstuman of JLL’s Orlando office arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a co-investment partnership managed by Jacksonville-based Regency Centers Corp. Hartford Investment Management Co. (HIMCO) provided the 10 interest-only loans, all of which featured 10-year terms and fixed interest rates.

