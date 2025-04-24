Thursday, April 24, 2025
The 104 is an apartment community with 115 units.
JLL Arranges $19M in Refinancing for 115-Unit Apartment Community in Bothell, Washington

by Amy Works

BOTHELL, WASH. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $19 million loan for MainStreet Property Group for the refinancing of The 104, an urban-style multifamily community in Bothell. Seth Heikkila and Bill Maloney of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team secured the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Fannie Mae. JLL Real Estate Capital LLC will serve the loan.

The 104 features 115 traditional and open one- and two-bedroom floor plans, averaging 773 square feet, with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and exposed concrete details. Community amenities include a lounge with kitchen, a community courtyard, bike storage and valet trash service. The property is located at 18414 104th Ave. NE.

