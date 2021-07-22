JLL Arranges $19M Sale of Shopping Center in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

Anchored by Pick ’n Save, the property is fully leased.

WAUWATOSA, WIS. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of a 69,749-square-foot shopping center anchored by Pick ’n Save in Wauwatosa near Milwaukee for $19 million. The fully leased property was built in phases in 2008 and 2012. Other tenants include Mattress Firm, Firehouse Subs and Bubon Orthodontics. Clinton Mitchell, Amy Sands, Michael Nieder and Jaime Fink of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Newport Capital Partners and Artemis. JRW Realty represented the buyer, ExchangeRight.