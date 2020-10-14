JLL Arranges $2.7M Sale of Three-Tenant Retail Building Near Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

The 5,000-square-foot property is located on East 162nd Street.

SOUTH HOLLAND, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $2.7 million sale of a three-tenant retail building in South Holland near Chicago. The 5,000-square-foot property is home to Chipotle, JJ Fish & Chicken and an unnamed corporate wireless provider. Alex Sharrin, Alex Geanakos and Eric Cline of JLL represented the seller, Glazier Corp., which is a local Chicago developer. A Southern California-based private investor purchased the asset.