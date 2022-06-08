REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $20.3M Acquisition Loan for Metro Boston Industrial Property

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast

PEABODY, MASS. — JLL has arranged a $20.3 million acquisition loan for a 157,293-square-foot industrial property located in the northeastern Boston suburb of Peabody. Built in 1986, the property was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to Wakefield Moving Storage and Paradigm Precision. Building features include a clear height of 24 feet, 17 tailboard docks, one drive-in door and ample parking. Brett Paulsrud and Amy Lousararian of JLL placed the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Metro Credit Union. The borrower was a partnership between Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  