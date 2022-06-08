JLL Arranges $20.3M Acquisition Loan for Metro Boston Industrial Property

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast

PEABODY, MASS. — JLL has arranged a $20.3 million acquisition loan for a 157,293-square-foot industrial property located in the northeastern Boston suburb of Peabody. Built in 1986, the property was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to Wakefield Moving Storage and Paradigm Precision. Building features include a clear height of 24 feet, 17 tailboard docks, one drive-in door and ample parking. Brett Paulsrud and Amy Lousararian of JLL placed the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Metro Credit Union. The borrower was a partnership between Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate.