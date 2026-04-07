JLL Arranges $20.5M Loan for Refinancing of Coastal New Jersey Shopping Center

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $20.5 million loan for the refinancing of Stafford Park, a 140,893-square-foot shopping center in Stafford Township, located I coastal New Jersey. Developed in 2007, the open-air center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, PetSmart and Ulta. Jim Cadranell, Ryan Carroll and Christian Badalamenti of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed investment manager on behalf of the borrower, regional owner-operator Walters Group.