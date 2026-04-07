Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansNew JerseyNortheastRetail

JLL Arranges $20.5M Loan for Refinancing of Coastal New Jersey Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $20.5 million loan for the refinancing of Stafford Park, a 140,893-square-foot shopping center in Stafford Township, located I coastal New Jersey. Developed in 2007, the open-air center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, PetSmart and Ulta. Jim Cadranell, Ryan Carroll and Christian Badalamenti of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed investment manager on behalf of the borrower, regional owner-operator Walters Group.

You may also like

JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for 322-Unit Apartment Community...

Partnership Receives $172M in Financing for Mixed-Income Housing...

CBRE Brokers $12.7M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

Withers Signs 33,0000 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

Visintainer Group Brokers Sale of Vintner’s Square Shopping...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $4.6M Sale of Single-Tenant...

REDICO Underway on Redevelopment of Fred Lavery Porsche...

YoChef’s Catering Signs 3,022 SF Retail Lease at...

NewQuest Breaks Ground on Junior Retail Component at...