JLL Arranges $20.5M Refinancing for Almaden Safeway Center in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $20.5 million in refinancing for Almaden Safeway Center, a retail property in San Jose.

Bruce Ganong, Lillian Roos and Matthew Mingrone of JLL Capital Markets secured the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through RGA Reinsurance Co. for the borrower, Brothers International Holding Corp.

Situated on 11.6 acres, the three-building Almaden Safeway Center features 143,452 square feet of retail space. The property is fully occupied by 10 tenants, including Safeway, JoAnn Fabrics, McDonald’s, T-Mobile and Savers.