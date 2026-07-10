JLL Arranges $20.5M Sale of Crown Valley Mall in Laguna Niguel, California

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $20.5 million sale of Crown Valley Mall, a grocery-anchored retail center located near Laguna Beach. A private family, which had owned the property since it was originally built in 1969, sold the asset to Charlotte-based Asana Partners.

Tenants at the 62,627-square-foot Crown Valley Mall include Smart & Final, Baja Fish Tacos, Domino’s and Avis. The property is located at 30252 Crown Valley Parkway.

Daniel Tyner, Gleb Lvovich and Geoff Tranchina of JLL Capital Markets’ Sale and Advisory represented the seller and sourced the all-cash institutional buyer in the transaction.