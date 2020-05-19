REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $20M Loan for Refinancing of Cold Storage Facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

735-dowd-elizabeth-nj

The loan refinanced a cold storage facility at 735 Dowd Ave.

ELIZABETH, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $20 million loan for the refinancing of a 175,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Elizabeth, a southwestern suburb of New York City. An undisclosed life insurance company provided the 20-year, fixed-rate loan to the borrower, Elberon Development Group. Located at 735 Dowd Ave., the temperature-controlled facility features 40-foot clear heights and a 16,000-square-foot office space. The property also offers convenient access to Newark Liberty International Airport and Port Newark-Elizabeth. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula and Carlos Silva of JLL arranged the loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
Conferences
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
May
21
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  