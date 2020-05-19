JLL Arranges $20M Loan for Refinancing of Cold Storage Facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey

The loan refinanced a cold storage facility at 735 Dowd Ave.

ELIZABETH, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $20 million loan for the refinancing of a 175,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Elizabeth, a southwestern suburb of New York City. An undisclosed life insurance company provided the 20-year, fixed-rate loan to the borrower, Elberon Development Group. Located at 735 Dowd Ave., the temperature-controlled facility features 40-foot clear heights and a 16,000-square-foot office space. The property also offers convenient access to Newark Liberty International Airport and Port Newark-Elizabeth. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula and Carlos Silva of JLL arranged the loan.