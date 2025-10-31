Friday, October 31, 2025
Summers-Point-Glendale-AZ
Wealhouse Capital Management has sold Summers Point, located at 4441 W. Bethany Home Road in Glendale, Ariz., for $20 million.
JLL Arranges $20M Sale of Value-Add Multifamily Property in Glendale, Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Wealhouse Capital Management has sold Summers Point in Glendale for $20 million. JLL represented Wealhouse and arranged acquisition financing for the transaction. The identity of the buyer was not disclosed. Summers Point was built in 1980 and features 16 buildings across 4.3 acres with a unit mix that includes studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 572 square feet.

The former owner renovated 98 of the 164 units, leaving value-add potential for future renovations on the remaining 66 units. Renovated units feature white shaker cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, vinyl wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplashes.

JLL Capital Market’s investment sales team was led by Brian Smuckler, Jeff Seaman, Derek Smigiel and Bryson Fricke.

