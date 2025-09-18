JLL Arranges $21.1M Sale of Levee District Shopping Center in East Peoria, Illinois

EAST PEORIA, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $21.1 million sale of The Levee District, a 137,304-square-foot open-air shopping center in East Peoria. Michael Nieder and Brian Page of JLL represented the seller, Cullinan Properties Ltd., and procured the buyer, Chase Properties. Developed in 2013, the retail power center consists of three buildings that are 94 percent leased. Anchor tenants include Ulta, Best Buy, Ross Dress for Less and Boot Barn. The Levee District is the most trafficked shopping center in a 50-mile radius with more than 4 million annual visitors, according to JLL.