JLL Arranges $21.2M Loan for Acquisition of Milwaukee-Area Apartment Community

Six Points Apartments includes 178 units.

WEST ALLIS, WIS. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $21.2 million loan for the acquisition of Six Points Apartments in West Allis, just west of Milwaukee. Built in phases between 2007 and 2010, the property features 178 units averaging 1,038 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, rooftop deck, business center, fitness center and heated underground parking. Brian Walsh of JLL led the team that represented the borrower, Spaulding Group. Prime Finance provided the three-year, floating-rate loan.