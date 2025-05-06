JLL Arranges $21.5M in Refinancing for Juanita Tate Marketplace in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $21.5 million in refinancing for Juanita Tate Marketplace, a grocery-anchored retail center in Los Angeles. Optimus Properties received the five-year loan through institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Alex Olson and Daniel Skerrett of JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory represented the borrower in financing.

Located at the corner of East Slaunson and East Central avenues, Juanita Tate Marketplace offers 77,096 square feet of retail space, 55 percent of which is occupied by Northgate Market. CVS, Panda Express, Starbucks Coffee and Chase Bank are tenants at the fully occupied retail center, which was built in 2014.