JLL Arranges $21.5M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Shopping Center

SPARTA, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $21.5 million loan for the refinancing of Sparta Town Center, an 87,984-square-foot shopping center in Northern New Jersey. Anchored by grocer Stop & Shop, Sparta Town Center was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Other tenants include Lakeland Bank, Supercuts, Sports Care Institute, Spavia, Mathnasium and Anthony Franco’s Pizza. Thomas Didio, Thomas Didio Jr. and Salvatore Buzzerio of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Aegon Asset Management on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of locally based developer Hekemian & Co. Inc.