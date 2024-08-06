Tuesday, August 6, 2024
The buyer, an affiliate of Duball, plans to convert the office building into a 161-unit multifamily community.
JLL Arranges $21.5M Sale of Office Building in DC, Buyer Plans Multifamily Conversion

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $21.5 million sale of an office building located at 1201 Connecticut Ave. NW in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C. The 12-story building comprises 190,385 square feet of Class B office space.

Tom Hall, Matt Nicholson, Kevin Byrd, Jim Meisel, Andrew Weir and Dave Baker of JLL represented the seller, a subsidiary of BrightSpire Capital, in the transaction. An affiliate of Duball acquired the property, with plans to convert the development to a 161-unit multifamily community.

Plans include the utilization of the ground-floor for retail space and the addition of a pool and amenity spaces to the roof. A development timeline was not disclosed.

