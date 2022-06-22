JLL Arranges $210M Construction Loan for Ontario Ranch Business Park in Ontario, California

Located in Ontario, Calif., Ontario Ranch Business Park will feature seven buildings offering a total of 1.68 million square feet of industrial space. (Image courtesy of CBRE and REDA)

ONTARIO, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $210 million in construction financing for the development of the first phase of Ontario Ranch Business Park, a Class A industrial project currently under construction in Ontario. A joint venture between Newport Beach-based Real Estate Development Associates (REDA) and an industrial fund managed by Clarion Partners is building the asset.

Once complete, Ontario Ranch Business Park will feature seven buildings totaling 1.7 million square feet with 30- to 40-foot clear heights, 287 loading positions and 775 parking stalls. The Home Depot hasp preleased the largest building, totaling 1.1 million square feet.

Located at the intersection of Euclid and Eucalyptus avenues, the project offers direct access to Interstate 15, State Route 71 and California 60.

Brian Top, Peter Thompson, Samuel Godfrey and Jordan Leake of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team secured the three-year, floating-rate, interest-only, nonrecourse loan with a national bank for the borrower.