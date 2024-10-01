JLL Arranges $210M Loan for Refinancing of Ritz-Carlton Dallas Las Colinas Hotel

IRVING, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a $210 million loan for the refinancing of the 427-room Ritz-Carlton Dallas Las Colinas Hotel in Irving. The hotel sits on a 16.7-acre site and was previously known as the Four Seasons Resort & Club Dallas at Las Colinas. The sponsor, a joint venture between Partners Group and funds managed by Trinity Investments, acquired the hotel in May 2022 and subsequently implemented a renovation and rebrand. Today, the hotel offers 80,000 square feet of meeting and event space, five food-and-beverage venues, a pool, spa, golf course, fitness center and squash, tennis and racquetball courts. Kevin Davis, Mark Fisher, De’On Collins and Caleigh O’Connell of JLL arranged the loan through Marathon Asset Management.