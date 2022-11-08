JLL Arranges $213.4M in Financing for Life Sciences Portfolio in Northern California

The building at 7000 Shoreline Court in South San Francisco, Calif., is part of a five-building life sciences portfolio that received $213.4 million in financing.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO AND SAN CARLOS, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $213.4 million in financing for a five-building life sciences portfolio in South San Francisco and San Carlos. The borrower is an affiliate of GI Partners.

Kevin MacKenzie, Brian Torp, Alex Witt and Samuel Godfrey of the JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team secured the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through a life insurance company. Loan proceeds were used to finance the assets acquired via a recent Sale, which JLL also arranged.

Totaling 325,977 square feet, the buildings are located at 7000 Shoreline Court and 341-343 Oyster Point Boulevard in South San Francisco and 75 and 125 Shoreway Road in San Carlos.