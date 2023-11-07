Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Philadelphia-Marriott-Downtown
The Philadelphia Marriott Downtown hotel offers more than 93,000 square feet of meeting space across 72 event venues.
JLL Arranges $215M Loan for Refinancing of Marriott Hotel in Downtown Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — JLL has arranged a $215 million loan for the refinancing of the 1,408-room Philadelphia Marriott Downtown hotel. The hotel, which is connected to the Pennsylvania Convention Center and recently underwent a capital improvement program, consists of a 1,198-key main tower that was built in 1994 and the 210-key historic Headhouse Tower. Hotel amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, indoor pool, lobby lounge, restaurant and new pub with duckpin bowling and billiards. Kevin Davis, Ryan Ade, Mark Fisher, Barnett Wu and Caleigh O’Connell of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and Clearview Hotel Capital. Barclays, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan provided the debt.

