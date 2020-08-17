REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $21M Construction Loan for Office Building in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — JLL has arranged a $21 million construction loan for The Gwendolyn, a four-story office building in Chapel Hill totaling 1106,000 square feet. Bank OZK provided the funds to the developer, Charlotte, N.C.-based Grubb Properties. The building is expected to open by the end of this year and will offer 25,000-square-foot floor plates, onsite property management, a café on the ground level, a fitness center and 432 parking spaces. The Gwendolyn is part of Phase I of the Glen Lenox redevelopment, a 70-acre planned community that will include retail, office and residential space. Glen Lenox is situated one mile from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and 13 miles south of downtown Durham. Hal Kempson and John Gavigan of JLL originated the loan on behalf of the borrower.

