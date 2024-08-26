Monday, August 26, 2024
JLL Arranges $22.3M Sale of Ridge Plaza Shopping Center in Davie, Florida

by John Nelson

DAVIE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $22.3 million sale of Ridge Plaza, a shopping center in the South Florida city of Davie. JBL Asset Management acquired the property from Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. Danny Finkle, Eric Williams, Jorge Portela and Kim Flores of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Located at 9000-9200 W. State Road 84, the property totals 138,554 square feet. Tenants at Ridge Plaza, which was 98.6 percent occupied at the time of sale, include Paragon Theaters, Goodwill and Off The Wall.

