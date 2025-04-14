JLL Arranges $22.5M in Financing for Metro Chicago Industrial Portfolio

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ELK GROVE VILLAGE, SCHAUMBURG AND NORTHBROOK, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $22.5 million in financing for a four-property, shallow-bay industrial portfolio totaling 382,762 square feet in metro Chicago. The financing included proceeds for the refinance of three assets and the acquisition of a fourth property.

The portfolio consists of: Arlington Center, a two-building, 213,963-square-foot complex in Arlington Heights; Stanley, a five-building, 56,416-square-foot asset in Elk Grove Village; Remington, a 51,662-square-foot property in Schaumburg; and Old Willow Industrial Complex, a 12-builidng, 60,721-square-foot asset in Northbrook (acquisition). The properties are all at least 90 percent leased.

Jeff Sause, Chad Morgan, Brian Walsh and Lauren Sackler of JLL arranged the financing through a life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Unilev Capital Corp. and an affiliate of Palladius Capital Management. Raymond Levy, Ian Konowitch and Peter Berges of JLL led the Unilev team.