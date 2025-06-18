JLL Arranges $22.8M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Property in Wall Township, New Jersey

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $22.8 million loan for the refinancing of a 189,836-square-foot industrial property in Wall Township, located in coastal New Jersey. Built in phases between 2001 and 2006, the property at 1800 Route 34 consists of four buildings on an 11-acre site that feature clear heights of 16 feet, five dock-high doors, two drive-in doors and a total of 1,140 car parking spaces. Michael Klein, Max Custer, Ryan Carroll and Christian Badalamenti of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Grant Street Funding on behalf of the owner, The Donato Group. The property was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to tenants in field such as engineering, construction, healthcare and manufacturing.