JLL Arranges $220M Construction Loan for Downtown Philadelphia Healthcare Project
PHILADELPHIA — JLL has arranged a $220 million construction loan for a 452,000-square-foot healthcare project that will be located at 1101 Chestnut St. in downtown Philadelphia’s Center City district. Jefferson Health will occupy the 19-story ambulatory clinic, which is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2024. Chad Orcutt and Jim Galbally of JLL arranged the debt through a syndicate of banks on behalf of the development team, a joint venture between National Real Estate Advisors LLC, Joss Realty Partners, SSH and Young Capital.
