JLL Arranges $220M Construction Loan for Downtown Philadelphia Healthcare Project

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The new ambulatory clinic for Jefferson Health in Philadelphia's Center City district is expected to be complete in early 2024.

PHILADELPHIA — JLL has arranged a $220 million construction loan for a 452,000-square-foot healthcare project that will be located at 1101 Chestnut St. in downtown Philadelphia’s Center City district. Jefferson Health will occupy the 19-story ambulatory clinic, which is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2024. Chad Orcutt and Jim Galbally of JLL arranged the debt through a syndicate of banks on behalf of the development team, a joint venture between National Real Estate Advisors LLC, Joss Realty Partners, SSH and Young Capital.