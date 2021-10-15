REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges 22,495 SF Office Lease with Global Law Firm in Downtown Miami

Posted on by in Florida, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

Southeast Financial Center

Reed Smith, which is moving from Miami’s Brickell district, will be located on the 26th floor of Southeast Financial Center.

MIAMI — JLL has arranged an office lease for Reed Smith, an international law firm, for 22,495 square feet within Southeast Financial Center in downtown Miami. Barbara Liberatore Black and Jeff Gordon of JLL represented Reed Smith in the lease negotiations. Eric Groffman and Cameron Tallon, also with JLL, represented the landlord, Ponte Gadea Biscayne.

Reed Smith, which is moving from Miami’s Brickell district, will be located on the 26th floor of Southeast Financial Center. The law firm first came to Miami in 2017 and now has 30 offices worldwide. The firm’s Miami office is home to lawyers whose practices focus on commercial disputes, entertainment and media, finance, insurance recovery and international arbitration.

Situated in Miami’s central business district (CBD), Southeast Financial Center spans 1.2 million square feet and 55 stories, making it the city’s largest office tower, according to JLL. The office tower features a 30,000-square-foot outdoor plaza and café and dining options. The tower is situated less than a mile from Interstate 95.

