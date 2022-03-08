JLL Arranges $22M Acquisition Loan for Philadelphia-Area Light Industrial Portfolio

PHILADELPHIA — JLL has arranged a $22 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of six light industrial properties totaling 251,922 square feet in the Philadelphia area. Specifically, the properties are located in Pennsauken, Moorestown and Marlton, N.J., and Boothwyn and Reading, Pa. The properties are primarily leased to electronics manufacturer Syscom Tech and industrial machinery provider Flowserve Corp. Steven Klein, Michael Klein and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged the nonrecourse loan through Ready Capital on behalf of the borrower, Wharton Industrial, an affiliate of New York City-based Wharton Equity Partners. The loan was structured with a floating interest rate and a four-year term.