The site at 2401 W. Emaus Ave. in Allentown is located roughly equidistant from Philadelphia International Airport, the Port of Philadelphia, the Port of Newark and Newark Liberty International Airport.
JLL Arranges $22M Construction Loan for Lehigh Valley Industrial Project

by Taylor Williams

ALLENTOWN, PA. — JLL has arranged a $22 million construction loan for a 224,000-square-foot industrial project in the Lehigh Valley city of Allentown. The project at 2401 W. Emaus Ave. will be a warehouse and distribution facility with a clear height of 36 feet, 43 dock-high doors and parking for 129 cars and 42 trailers. JLL arranged the floating-rate construction loan through BHI, the U.S. division of Israeli lender Bank Hapoalim, on behalf of the borrower, Woodmont Industrial Partners. Construction is expected to last between 12 to 18 months.

