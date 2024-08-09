JLL Arranges $23.3M in Acquisition Financing for Central New Jersey Industrial Property

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $23.3 million in acquisition financing for a 206,069-square-foot industrial property in the Central New Jersey community of New Brunswick. The property consists of six buildings on a 21-acre site that feature clear heights of 19 to 31 feet and a total of 14 dock doors and 15 drive-in doors. Max Custer, Thomas Didio Jr. and Benjamin Morgenthal of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, New Jersey-based investment firm B&D Holdings. The direct lender was not disclosed.