Friday, August 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheast

JLL Arranges $23.3M in Acquisition Financing for Central New Jersey Industrial Property

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $23.3 million in acquisition financing for a 206,069-square-foot industrial property in the Central New Jersey community of New Brunswick. The property consists of six buildings on a 21-acre site that feature clear heights of 19 to 31 feet and a total of 14 dock doors and 15 drive-in doors. Max Custer, Thomas Didio Jr. and Benjamin Morgenthal of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, New Jersey-based investment firm B&D Holdings. The direct lender was not disclosed.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 189-Unit Apartment...

GID Acquires 111,400 SF Industrial Building in Pennsauken,...

DCMA Signs 44,100 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

Rosewood Realty Group Negotiates $2.5M Sale of Manhattan...

Provident Industrial Sells Two Buildings Totaling 576,365 SF...

Hanover Co. Breaks Ground on 361,000 SF Industrial...

Finmarc Sells Land in Northern Virginia to Data...

Cypressbrook Negotiates 41,274 SF Industrial Sublease in North...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $36.8M Sale of Northern...