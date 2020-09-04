JLL Arranges $23.7M Acquisition Loan for Pellisier Logistics Center in Colton, California

Located in Colton, Calif., Pellisier Logistics Center features 232,588 square feet of industrial warehouse and distribution space.

COLTON, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $23.7 million in acquisition financing for Pellisier Logistics Center, an industrial warehouse and distribution property located at 1901 W. Center St. in Colton.

Marc Schillinger, Keith Rosso and Eric Boucher of JLL’s Debt & Structured Finance group in Century City, Calif., placed the two-year, fixed-rate loan with Thorofare Capital for the borrower, a privately owned apparel manufacturer. Loan proceeds were used to purchase the asset immediately upon completion by developer Hillwood Investment Properties, a Perot Co.

The property was 100 percent leased simultaneously with closing for an initial lease term of 10 years, excluding two five-year extensions options at a fair-market, triple-net rate.

Situated on 12.5 acres, the newly constructed, 232,588-square-foot Pellisier Logistics Center features 36- to 42-foot clear heights, 24 dock-high doors, 168 trailer parking spaces and 219 auto parking spaces.