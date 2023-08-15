JLL Arranges $233M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $233 million construction loan for the ground-up development of a 569-unit multifamily project in Brooklyn. The site is located at 54 Crown St. in the borough’s Crown Heights neighborhood. Christopher Peck, Geoff Goldstein, Nicco Lupo and Rob Hinckley of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan through Goldman Sachs Asset Management. According to Crain’s New York Business, the borrower was San Francisco-based Carmel Partners. Information on floor plans, amenities and a construction timeline was not disclosed.