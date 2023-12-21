Thursday, December 21, 2023
200-Progress-Court-Logan-Township
The industrial building at 200 Progress Court in Logan Township, New Jersey, totals 209,437 square feet. The property was built in 2018.
JLL Arranges $23M Acquisition Loan for Southern New Jersey Industrial Property

by Taylor Williams

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $23 million acquisition loan for a 209,437-square-foot industrial property in the Southern New Jersey community of Logan Township. The warehouse and distribution center was built in 2018 on a site that spans 88 acres, 17 of which can support future development. Building features include clear heights of 36 to 40 feet, 12 dock-high loading doors, two drive-in doors, 10,500 square feet of office space and parking for 336 cars and 22 trailers. Michael Klein, Max Custer and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, foodstuffs provider Chelten House Products.

