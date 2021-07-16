JLL Arranges $23M Loan for Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center Redevelopment in Pico Rivera, California

PICO RIVERA, CALIF. — JLL has secured a $23 million construction loan for Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center, a 140,198-square-foot retail center in Pico Rivera. Located at 9050-9200 Whittier Blvd., the center sits on a 10.4-acre site that is positioned 13 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

John Marshall of JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Crossroads Plaza LP, and its developer, TRF Pacific LLC, to secure the loan through a regional bank. Loan proceeds will be used to redevelop and renovate portions of the center and develop an additional 12,000 square feet of proposed shop space.

Originally built in 1988, Crossroads Shopping Center is undergoing redevelopment to replace a 100,000-square-foot Home Depot that terminated its lease in 2019 after 30 years. The building has been leased to three unnamed national soft goods retailers. The center is shadow anchored by Superior Grocery, an independent grocery store chain based in Southern California.