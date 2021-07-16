REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $23M Loan for Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center Redevelopment in Pico Rivera, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Loans, Retail, Western

PICO RIVERA, CALIF. — JLL has secured a $23 million construction loan for Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center, a 140,198-square-foot retail center in Pico Rivera. Located at 9050-9200 Whittier Blvd., the center sits on a 10.4-acre site that is positioned 13 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

John Marshall of JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Crossroads Plaza LP, and its developer, TRF Pacific LLC, to secure the loan through a regional bank. Loan proceeds will be used to redevelop and renovate portions of the center and develop an additional 12,000 square feet of proposed shop space.

Originally built in 1988, Crossroads Shopping Center is undergoing redevelopment to replace a 100,000-square-foot Home Depot that terminated its lease in 2019 after 30 years. The building has been leased to three unnamed national soft goods retailers. The center is shadow anchored by Superior Grocery, an independent grocery store chain based in Southern California.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews