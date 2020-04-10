JLL Arranges $24.2M Sale of Two-Property Office Portfolio in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Pictured is 750 Warrenville in Lisle. (Photo courtesy of McShane Fleming Studios)

OAKBROOK TERRACE AND LISLE, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Two TransAm and 750 Warenville, two Class A office buildings in suburban Chicago, for $24.2 million. Two TransAm is a five-story, 117,759-square-foot property located in Oakbrook Terrace. It is 87.7 percent leased to 18 tenants. Located in Lisle, 750 Warrenville is a four-story, 94,380-square-foot building. It is 86.7 percent leased to nine tenants. Patrick Shields, Jaime Fink, Jeffrey Bramson, Bruce Miller and Sam DiFrancesca of JLL represented the seller, American Landmark Properties Corp. The team also procured the buyer, RE Development Solutions.