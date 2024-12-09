Monday, December 9, 2024
This 112,000-square-foot industrial facility was delivered in first-quarter 2022.
JLL Arranges $24.5M Loan for Amazon-Leased Industrial Facility in Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — JLL has arranged a $24.5 million loan for the recapitalization of a last-mile industrial facility in Tampa leased to Amazon. Built in first-quarter 2022, the 112,000-square-foot property is located in the city’s Southeast Hillsborough submarket near the Port of Tampa Bay and Tampa International Airport.

Brian Gaswirth, Jimmy Calvo and Val McWilliams of JLL arranged the fixed-rate loan through Reinsurance Group of America Inc. on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as AGS TRIP Corp.

