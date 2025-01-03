Friday, January 3, 2025
Village Apartments was built in 1969 and features 252 units.
JLL Arranges $24.5M Sale of Apartment Community in Forest Lake, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

FOREST LAKE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $24.5 million sale of Village Apartments in Forest Lake, about 27 miles northeast of St. Paul. The 252-unit apartment community was constructed in 1969 and consists of three buildings. Amenities include picnic areas, a playground, pool and bike racks. Josh Talberg of JLL represented the seller, Gaughan Cos. The buyer was undisclosed. Village Apartments marks the seventh property to trade in the larger 800-unit Minnesota Legacy Apartment Portfolio that JLL has been marketing for sale.

