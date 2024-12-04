Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Luxe on Madison rises five stories with 102 units.
IllinoisLoansMidwestMultifamily

JLL Arranges $24.7M Loan for Refinancing of Luxe on Madison Apartment Complex in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $24.7 million loan for the refinancing of Luxe on Madison, a 102-unit apartment complex in Chicago. Located at 1222 W. Madison St., the five-story community was constructed in two phases in 2009 and 2016. The property features a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units averaging 845 square feet as well as 7,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, coworking spaces, a rooftop terrace and covered parking garage. Danny Kaufman, Mary Dooley, Rebecca Brielmaier and Mackenzie Jones of JLL represented the borrower, Fifield Cos. MetLife Investment Management provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan.

You may also like

Ryan Cos. Starts Construction on Final Phase of...

McShane, Ashlaur Complete 76-Unit Affordable Housing Building for...

Travelers Taproom Opens at Northwest Commons Shopping Center...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 3,163 SF Restaurant Lease...

JPI Breaks Ground on 343-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project...

Ares Provides $135M Construction Loan for Industrial Project...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Debt, Equity for Industrial...

JBG Smith Launches Leasing for 420-Unit Zoe Apartments...

Carbon Cos. Completes 291-Unit Multifamily Project in North...