JLL Arranges $24.7M Loan for Refinancing of Luxe on Madison Apartment Complex in Chicago

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $24.7 million loan for the refinancing of Luxe on Madison, a 102-unit apartment complex in Chicago. Located at 1222 W. Madison St., the five-story community was constructed in two phases in 2009 and 2016. The property features a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units averaging 845 square feet as well as 7,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, coworking spaces, a rooftop terrace and covered parking garage. Danny Kaufman, Mary Dooley, Rebecca Brielmaier and Mackenzie Jones of JLL represented the borrower, Fifield Cos. MetLife Investment Management provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan.