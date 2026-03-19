Thursday, March 19, 2026
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2000 Ponce in Coral Gables, Fla., features offices and ground-level retail space.
FloridaLoansOfficeSoutheast

JLL Arranges $24.7M Refinancing for Office Building in Coral Gables, Florida

by John Nelson

CORAL GABLES, FLA. — JLL has arranged a $24.7 million loan for the refinancing of 2000 Ponce, a 109,745-square-foot office building in Coral Gables, about five miles west of Miami.

Jesse Wright, Matt McCormack, Joshua Odessky and Patrick Salata of JLL arranged the five-year loan through Crestline Investors on behalf of the borrower, Westside Capital Group, a private equity firm that purchased the property in 2022.

2000 Ponce features ground-level retail space leased to tenants including Bachour Marketplace, D’Cassa and Zativa Life Health and Wellness Spa. Office tenants include Westside Capital Group and Hejl Foundation. The property also includes a 105-space parking garage.

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