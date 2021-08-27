REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $24.9M Sale of Aldi-Anchored Retail Center in Metro Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

Mallory Corners

Located on 6.5 acres at 1701 Mallory Lane, Mallory Corners is a fully leased center with a variety of tenants, including Barnes & Noble, Play it Again Sports, AAA, Hoover Paint Store and Brilliant Sky Toys & Books.

BRENTWOOD, TENN. — JLL has arranged the $24.9 million sale of Mallory Corners, an Aldi-anchored, 70,000-square-foot shopping center in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Taylor Callaway of JLL represented the seller, Longpoint Realty Partners, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm. Pine Tree, a Chicago-based retail specialized real estate company, represented the buyer, a state pension fund.

Located on 6.5 acres at 1701 Mallory Lane, Mallory Corners is situated 16 miles from downtown Nashville. Built in 1995 and acquired by Longpoint Realty Partners in 2018, Mallory Corners is a fully leased center with a variety of tenants, including Barnes & Noble, Play it Again Sports, AAA, Hoover Paint Store and Brilliant Sky Toys & Books. The property is shadow anchored by Costco.

