Chateau on Wells features 43 luxury units at 707 N. Wells St.
JLL Arranges $25.2M Refinancing for Boutique Apartment Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $25.2 million loan for the refinancing of Chateau on Wells, a 43-unit luxury apartment building in downtown Chicago. The boutique property, built in 2016, features one retail suite and is located at 707 N. Wells St. in the heart of the River North entertainment district. Current occupancy is 95 percent. Units average 1,059 square feet and monthly rents average $4,091. Jesse Wright, Joshua Odessky, Sam Tarter, Miguel Pedersen and Ben Banzhof of JLL represented the borrower, Akara Partners, in arranging the three-year, floating-rate loan through D2 Residential.

