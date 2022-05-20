JLL Arranges $25.5M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey City Apartment Complex

Flip Sigi, a Filipino-inspired taqueria, anchors the retail component at Nest Micro Apartments in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $25.5 million loan for the refinancing of Nest Micro Apartments, a multifamily complex in Jersey City. Built in 2021, Nest Micro consists of 122 studio apartments and 1,350 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Matthew Pizzolato, Max Custer, Michael Oliver and Salvatore Buzzerio of JLL arranged the loan through Argentic Investment Management on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as 190 Academy Urban Renewal LLC.