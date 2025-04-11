JLL Arranges $25.8M Construction Financing for Speculative Industrial Project in Metro Tampa

SAN ANTONIO, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $25.8 million in construction financing for Phase I of Park 52 Logistics North, a 299,030-square-foot speculative industrial project in the metro Tampa . Melissa Rose, Michael DiCosimo, Justin Ratcliffe and Nicole Barba of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate construction loan on behalf of the borrower, McCraney Property Co.

Scheduled for completion in November, the 78-acre project will comprise three rear-load buildings ranging from 80,745 square feet to 130,865 square feet. Additionally, each building will feature four drive-in doors and car parking spaces and 24- to 30-foot clear heights, as well as suite sizes that can accommodate up to 46,000 square feet.

Located with direct frontage along State Road 52 in San Antonio, Park 52 Logistics North is adjacent to the 965-acre Double Branch master-planned mixed-use community, which is expected to generate $600 million in economic impact, according to JLL.