JLL Arranges 25,000 SF Lease Expansion, Relocation in South Florida for Life Sciences Firm

Hillsboro Center

The lab company’s new corporate headquarters will take up the entirety of Building 3 at Hillsboro Center located at 700 W. Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. — JLL has arranged a 25,000-square-foot lease expansion and relocation in South Florida on behalf of DNA Labs International, a private forensic DNA lab. The lab company’s new corporate headquarters will take up the entirety of Building 3 at Hillsboro Center located at 700 W. Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach.

Ryan Nunes of JLL represented DNA Labs in the office expansion. Joe Freitas and John Criddle of Cushman & Wakefield represented the Boca Raton, Fla.-based landlord, Grover Corlew, in the lease negotiations.

DNA Labs International was founded in 2004 in Deerfield Beach and is a family-run business, specializing in forensic DNA analysis for law enforcement agencies, government forensic labs and attorneys involved in the criminal law practice.

Hillsboro Center includes more than 216,000 square feet of space and offers immediate access to Interstate 95. The building features an onsite cafe and restaurant options, banks, hotels and other amenities in the surrounding area.

