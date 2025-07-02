Wednesday, July 2, 2025
The portfolio’s 21 light industrial properties are located across 13 states.
JLL Arranges $252.5M in Financing for 3.6 MSF Lower Terra Industrial Portfolio

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Chicago-based JLL Capital Markets has arranged $252.5 million in financing for the Lower Terra Industrial Portfolio, a collection of 21 light industrial properties totaling 3.6 million square feet across 17 markets in the U.S. Lucas Borges, Matthew Schoenfeldt and Tara Hagerty of JLL represented the borrowers, Brennan Investment Group and Farallon Capital, to secure the five-year, floating-rate loan through affiliates of Apollo. Located across 13 states in the East, West, Central and Southeast regions, the portfolio is 98 percent leased to 16 tenants. The average tenant tenure is more than 30 years.

